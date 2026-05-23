Bryce Elder News: Yields just one run in no-decision

Elder didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Nationals, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts across six innings.

It was Elder's eighth quality start in 11 outings this season. The right-hander continues to get strong results despite a low-90s fastball and subpar whiff rate. Hitters haven't been able to square him up, as evidenced by a 3.5 percent barrel rate. Elder now owns a 1.97 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 60:21 K:BB across 68.2 innings this season. His xERA of 3.03 and 3.30 FIP suggest Elder has been a little bit lucky. He's lined up to face the Red Sox at Fenway Park in his next outing.