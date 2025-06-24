Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Bryce Eldridge headshot

Bryce Eldridge Injury: Sidelined with hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 24, 2025 at 3:13pm

Eldridge has a right hamstring strain and will miss 3-to-4 weeks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Eldridge suffered the injury while running the bases over the weekend with Triple-A Sacramento. The first baseman has posted a .230 average with three home runs, 13 RBI and five runs scored over 61 at-bats in 16 games with Sacramento since being promoted June 3. Eldridge was already at risk of failing to make a major impact with the Giants in 2025, and the injury shrinks his chances even more.

Bryce Eldridge
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now