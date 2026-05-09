Bryce Eldridge News: Clubs first career homer

Eldridge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Pirates.

While the result is one the Giants will want to forget, Eldridge's first big-league homer was a silver lining. The 21-year-old has started a bit slow in his second taste of the majors, going 2-for-13 with a walk and four strikeouts over four games. While the Giants aren't playing that well, they've got big-name players at every infield position and a hot-hitting utility man in Casey Schmitt to create competition. For now, Eldridge has started at designated hitter in all four of his games this year, and he'll need to be more consistent at the plate to start pushing Rafael Devers for playing time.