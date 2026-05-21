Bryce Eldridge News: Doubles in defeat
Eldridge went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Eldridge hit an RBI double in the second inning to give San Francisco an early 2-1 lead, albeit in a losing effort. The 21-year-old recorded his first double of the season Wednesday and just his second extra-base hit. He's logged at least one hit in each of his last two appearances and is now slashing .156/.229/.281 with two RBI, a run scored and a home run across 35 plate appearances on the campaign.
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