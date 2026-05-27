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Bryce Eldridge News: Doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Eldridge went 1-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to Arizona.

Eldridge lined a double to right field in the second inning, marking his second two-bagger of the season. The 21-year-old struggled upon being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento, though he's been trending upward of late. He's recorded at least one hit in four of his last six appearances, slashing .286/.348/.381 with an RBI and a run scored across 23 plate appearances during that span.

Bryce Eldridge
San Francisco Giants
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