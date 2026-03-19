Bryce Eldridge headshot

Bryce Eldridge News: Excluded from Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

The Giants optioned Eldridge to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Evan Webeck of the California Post reports.

Eldridge posted an .830 OPS with six RBI and eight runs scored through 19 Cactus League games, but 19 of his 40 at-bats resulted in a strikeout. The 21-year-old had been in the running to open the regular season as San Francisco's primary designated hitter, but he will instead report to Sacramento, which will allow him to continue developing his discipline while making regular starts at first base. Now that Eldridge is out of the picture, Jerar Encarnacion figures to be the most likely candidate to DH for the Giants.

Bryce Eldridge
San Francisco Giants
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