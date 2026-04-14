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Bryce Eldridge News: Hit machine at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 9:28am

Eldridge is hitting .360 with one home run, a 15.9 percent walk rate and a 30.2 percent strikeout rate in 13 games for Triple-A Sacramento.

The Giants are last in the majors in home runs hit (eight) and have scored the second-fewest runs per game (3.19) in MLB, per Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline, so Eldridge, who hit 25 homers in 102 minor-league games last year, fills a clear need. They will need to keep Eldridge at Triple-A until early May if they want to gain a seventh year of club control, as he spent the final two weeks of last season in the big leagues as the youngest hitter in the majors. Like many young sluggers, Eldridge will run higher strikeout rates for the foreseeable future, but he's well ahead of schedule and should eventually settle in as a four-category force, especially in OBP leagues.

Bryce Eldridge
San Francisco Giants
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