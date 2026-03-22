Bryce Eldridge News: Homers in exhibition game
Eldridge went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double in Triple-A Sacramento's 2-1 exhibition win over the Giants on Sunday.
After being left off San Francisco's Opening Day roster, Eldridge looked sharp in Sunday's tune-up game. The 21-year-old hit a 444-foot home run to center field in the fourth and added a double in the seventh. He'll begin the 2026 campaign in the minors to get more reps at first base and continue working on his plate discipline, but he's likely to earn a call-up at some point this season. Over 19 Cactus League games this spring, Eldridge slashed .225/.380/.450 with eight runs scored, six RBI, one home run and a 9:19 BB:K across 50 plate appearances.
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