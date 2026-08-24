Bryce Eldridge News: Moved to bereavement list
The Giants placed Eldridge (personal) on the bereavement list Monday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As expected, the Giants deactivated Eldridge after he left the team to attend his grandfather's funeral in Virginia. Eldridge is expected to be away from the Giants for their entire three-game series against the Reds before rejoining the team ahead of Thursday's series opener versus the Diamondbacks.
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