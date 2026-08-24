Bryce Eldridge headshot

Bryce Eldridge News: Moved to bereavement list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 10:13am

The Giants placed Eldridge (personal) on the bereavement list Monday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

As expected, the Giants deactivated Eldridge after he left the team to attend his grandfather's funeral in Virginia. Eldridge is expected to be away from the Giants for their entire three-game series against the Reds before rejoining the team ahead of Thursday's series opener versus the Diamondbacks.

Bryce Eldridge
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Eldridge See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Eldridge See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
MLB
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
Author Image
James Anderson
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago