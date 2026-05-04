Bryce Eldridge headshot

Bryce Eldridge News: Officially promoted by Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

The Giants recalled Eldridge from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday.

As expected, the 21-year-old Eldridge will join the Giants for the start of their six-game homestand Monday. He was unable to make the team's Opening Day roster but a return to the majors seemed inevitable after dominating at the plate in Triple-A with a .333/.445/.518 slash line with five home runs and 22 RBI in 137 plate appearances. Eldridge will look to do better in his second stint in the majors after going 3-for-28 (.107) with four RBI and 13 strikeouts across 10 regular-season games in 2025.

Bryce Eldridge
San Francisco Giants
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