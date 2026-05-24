Bryce Eldridge News: On bench against southpaw
Eldridge is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Though he'll be head to the bench while lefty Noah Schultz takes the hill for Chicago, the left-handed-hitting Eldridge appears to be gaining traction in the San Francisco lineup against righties. Eldridge has started in each of the Giants' last three matchups versus right-handed starters or primary pitchers, going 3-for-11 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run.
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