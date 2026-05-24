Bryce Eldridge headshot

Bryce Eldridge News: On bench against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Eldridge is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Though he'll be head to the bench while lefty Noah Schultz takes the hill for Chicago, the left-handed-hitting Eldridge appears to be gaining traction in the San Francisco lineup against righties. Eldridge has started in each of the Giants' last three matchups versus right-handed starters or primary pitchers, going 3-for-11 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run.

Bryce Eldridge
San Francisco Giants
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