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Bryce Eldridge News: On bench for second time in series

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Eldridge is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Eldridge smacked a solo home run in Saturday's 13-3 loss, but he's otherwise made a limited impact since being promoted from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Through his first four games with the Giants, Eldridge has gone 2-for-13 with a 1:4 BB:K and no extra-base hits beyond the home run. Eldridge will hit the bench for the second time in three games, and he looks like he may have to share the designated-hitter spot with Casey Schmitt until his production warrants a larger role.

Bryce Eldridge
San Francisco Giants
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