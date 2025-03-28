Bryce Eldridge News: Playing, but affiliate uncertain

Eldridge (wrist) has resumed playing in games at the Giants' spring facility in Arizona, but the organization hasn't decided whether he'll begin the season at Triple-A Sacramento or Double-A Richmond, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Eldridge missed some time in spring training with a sore left wrist, and while the fact that he's resumed playing in simulated games in camp suggests he's healthy again, Pavlovic notes that the Giants still want to be cautious with the 20-year-old. As a result, Eldridge's assignment to a minor-league affiliate could be delayed a bit, as the Giants may prefer for him to stockpile at-bats in a controlled setting in Arizona for the time being. Eldridge saw action at four different minor-league levels in 2024, but the vast majority of his playing time came at Single-A San Jose and High-A Eugene, with whom he combined to hit 22 home runs over 444 plate appearances. He logged just 75 plate appearances in 17 games between Richmond and Sacramento.