Bryce Eldridge headshot

Bryce Eldridge News: Pops 13th homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Eldridge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Rockies.

Eldridge's homer in the fourth inning briefly tied the game at 1-1. He has gone 4-for-19 with two homers and a 2:5 BB:K over his last five games. Eldridge's last multi-hit effort was Aug. 1 versus the Padres, but he continues to see steady playing time between first base and designated hitter. On the year, he's batting .246 with a .777 OPS, 13 homers, 30 RBI, 39 runs scored, 15 doubles and one stolen base over 79 contests.

Bryce Eldridge
San Francisco Giants
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