Bryce Eldridge headshot

Bryce Eldridge News: Productive amid strikeouts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Eldridge is slashing .316/.395/.474 with one home run, a 9.3 percent walk rate and a 34.9 percent strikeout rate in 10 games for Double-A Richmond.

He is in the midst of a seven-game hit streak. Eldridge spent the bulk of 2024 in the lower levels before getting nine games at Double-A and eight games at Triple-A to close the year. He was sent back to Double-A after dealing with a wrist injury for much of spring and made his season debut April 22. Eldridge will need to get his strikeout rate into a manageable range before getting the bump to Triple-A.

Bryce Eldridge
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
