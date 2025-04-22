Bryce Eldridge News: Ready for season debut

Eldridge (wrist) has been activated from the 7-day injured list at Double-A Richmond, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Eldridge is ready to make his season debut after recovering from a left wrist injury suffered early on in spring training. The top prospect finished the 2024 campaign at Richmond, slashing .292/.374/.516 with 23 home runs across four minor-league stops. He could move up to Triple-A Sacramento relatively quickly if he's healthy and productive.