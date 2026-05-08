Bryce Eldridge headshot

Bryce Eldridge News: Resting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 4:14pm

Eldridge isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Eldridge will pick out a spot on the bench Friday after going 1-for-9 with a walk and four strikeouts over his first three MLB games of the season. Casey Schmitt will slide into the DH spot and bat third.

Bryce Eldridge
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Eldridge See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Eldridge See More
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
Author Image
Chris Bennett
3 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
5 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
10 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
16 days ago