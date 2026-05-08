Bryce Eldridge News: Resting Friday
Eldridge isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Eldridge will pick out a spot on the bench Friday after going 1-for-9 with a walk and four strikeouts over his first three MLB games of the season. Casey Schmitt will slide into the DH spot and bat third.
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