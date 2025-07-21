Bryce Eldridge News: Returns to full health

Eldridge (hamstring) has gone 1-for-9 with a walk and two RBI in three games for Triple-A Sacramento since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Thursday.

Eldridge had been on the IL since June 24 due to a hamstring injury, but he was cleared to return to the Sacramento coming out of the All-Star break after he played in a pair of rehab games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League laat week. Since receiving a promotion from Double-A Richmond in early June, Eldridge is slashing .214/.269/.386 with three home runs in 19 games at the Triple-A level.