Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Bryce Eldridge headshot

Bryce Eldridge News: Returns to health

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Eldridge (hamstring) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Thursday.

Eldridge has appeared in three games for Triple-A Sacramento since his return, going 1-for-9 with two RBI and one walk. He'd been scuffling at the dish prior to going down with the hamstring injury, hitting .219 with three home runs, 13 RBI and five runs scored over 17 appearances dating back to June 1.

Bryce Eldridge
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now