Bryce Eldridge News: Set to be called up Monday
Eldridge is expected to be called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Eldridge will join the Giants ahead of the team's six-game home stand beginning Monday against the Padres. The 21-year-old has been light's out at the Triple-A level this season, batting .333 with five home runs, 22 RBI and 25 runs scored over 114 at-bats in 30 games with Sacramento. Eldridge struggled in limited action with San Francisco last season, going 3-for-28 with two doubles, seven walks, four RBI and a run scored while striking out 13 times over 10 contests. He'll look to get off to a better start in his second go-around with the big-league club.
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