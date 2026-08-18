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Bryce Eldridge News: Supplies San Francisco's lone run Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Eldridge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during the Giants' 8-1 loss to the Guardians on Tuesday.

The Giants hitters didn't have much of an answer for Guardians southpaw Foster Griffin, but Eldridge got his team on the board with a solo long ball in the second inning. It was the 14th home run of the season for Eldridge, three of which have come over his last six outings. He has a .788 OPS with one steal, 33 RBI and 29 extra-base hits over 335 plate appearances this season.

Bryce Eldridge
San Francisco Giants
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