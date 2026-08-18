Bryce Eldridge News: Supplies San Francisco's lone run Tuesday
Eldridge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during the Giants' 8-1 loss to the Guardians on Tuesday.
The Giants hitters didn't have much of an answer for Guardians southpaw Foster Griffin, but Eldridge got his team on the board with a solo long ball in the second inning. It was the 14th home run of the season for Eldridge, three of which have come over his last six outings. He has a .788 OPS with one steal, 33 RBI and 29 extra-base hits over 335 plate appearances this season.
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