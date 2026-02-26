Bryce Eldridge News: Swats first spring homer
Eldridge went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 13-12 Cactus League loss to the Brewers.
With two outs and Christian Koss on first base, Eldridge cracked a 391-foot homer to left-center field in the third inning, giving San Francisco a two-run lead. He also drew a walk in the fourth before coming around to score. The 21-year-old made his big-league debut last September and appeared in 10 regular-season games in 2025, during which he slashed .107/.297/.179 with four RBI and two doubles across 37 plate appearances. For now, he appears likely to split playing time between DH and 1B with Rafael Devers this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Eldridge See More
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues29 days ago
-
Farm Futures
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects36 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues105 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues133 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026143 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Eldridge See More