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Bryce Eldridge News: Will remain in mix for at-bats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Manger Tony Vitello stated Monday that Eldridge will receive a chance to pinch hit in every game that he isn't listed in the starting lineup, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Eldridge isn't in the starting nine for a second straight game, as San Francisco is electing to deploy Casey Schmitt at first base and Rafael Devers in the designated hitter slot for Monday's series opener against the Dodgers. However, Vitello acknowledged that Eldridge will remain in contention for starts, and the club will also utilize his power bat off the bench in late-game situations as needed in an effort to continue his development.

Bryce Eldridge
San Francisco Giants
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