Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bryce Harper headshot

Bryce Harper Injury: Absent for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2025 at 5:49pm

Harper (elbow) is out of the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against Atlanta.

Harper was absent from the first game of Thursday's doubleheader as well, but Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Harper was feeling better after Game 1, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports. Alec Bohm has the start at first base and is batting third while Edmundo Sosa enters the lineup at third base.

Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now