Bryce Harper Injury: DTD with wrist issue
Manager Rob Thomson said Friday that Harper is day-to-day with soreness in his right wrist, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Harper is out of Friday's lineup.
Harper has been playing through a nagging wrist injury and will get Friday off to rest and recover. The first baseman also missed time last week after being hit by a pitch in the elbow. In his place, Alec Bohm will bat third and play first base.
