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Bryce Harper Injury: Exits with migraine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Harper was removed from Saturday's game against the Rockies due to a migraine, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Harper was taken out of the game in the first inning before recording a plate appearance. If he ends up needing to miss additional time, Felix Reyes would be next up to start at first base for the Phillies.

Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies
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