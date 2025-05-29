Bryce Harper Injury: Sitting for first game of Thursday

Harper (elbow) is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus Atlanta, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.

Harper was struck on the right elbow by a pitch in the first inning of Tuesday's series opener with Atlanta and was diagnosed with a bruise after X-rays cleared him of any structural damage. Even with the benefit of an extra day of rest due to a rainout Wednesday, Harper will end up missing out on his first start of the season in the front end of a doubleheader. He could conceivably start in Game 2, though the Phillies may prefer to stay away from him entirely to give him another full day to let the bruising and soreness in his elbow subside a bit.