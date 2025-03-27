Bryce Harper News: Belts Opening Day homer

Harper went 1-for-4 with one home run, two runs scored and one walk in Thursday's 7-3 extra-inning win over Washington.

After the Nationals lifted a dominant MacKenzie Gore on Opening Day, Harper greeted right-hander Lucas Sims with a solo shot to put the Phillies on the board in the seventh inning. It was Harper's first long ball of 2025, including spring training, as the superstar slugger went without a homer in the Grapefruit League but did hit a strong 12-for-41 (.293) with four RBI this spring.