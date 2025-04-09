Fantasy Baseball
Bryce Harper News: Belts second homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Harper went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks Wednesday in a 4-3 win against Atlanta.

Harper came up big for the Phillies in the seventh inning, crushing a two-run homer to center field to give the team a one-run lead. The star first baseman reached base three total times in the contest, and he's been able to get on base safely in all but one of his 11 games so far this season. Harper's long ball Wednesday was just his second this season, but he's been relatively productive with a .279/.380/.465 slash line, five RBI and seven runs.

Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies
