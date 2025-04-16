Bryce Harper News: Blasts fourth long ball

Harper went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks in Wednesday's loss to the Giants.

Harper took a laboring Robbie Ray yard in the fourth inning to tie the game up at 4-4, powering a slider out of the strike zone and into the seats in right field. Through 81 plate appearances (18 games), Harper is slashing a healthy .269/.395/.478 with four big flies, two doubles, nine RBI and 11 runs scored. After stealing just seven bases in 145 regular-season games a year ago, the All-Star first baseman is already up to four steals in the early going.