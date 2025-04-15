Bryce Harper News: Cracks two-run shot

Harper went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Giants.

Harper extended the Phillies' lead to three runs when he took Hayden Birdsong deep to right field for a 354-foot, two-run homer in the seventh inning. Harper has reached base safely in 11 straight games, and over that span he has gone 10-for-39 with 10 walks, five runs scored, one home run and four RBI.