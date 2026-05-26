Bryce Harper News: Goes yard Tuesday
Harper went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and a second run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Padres.
Harper had gone seven games without a homer entering Tuesday, one contest shy of his longest power drought of the season. The first baseman's blast opened the scoring in the first inning. He's up to 13 homers, 33 RBI, 33 runs scored, four stolen bases, 10 doubles and a triple while hitting .272 with a .900 OPS over 55 games this year. Staying healthy will be important, but Harper is on pace for his most homers in a year since he had 35 in 2021.
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