Bryce Harper News: Goes yard twice in big win
Harper went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the A's.
The veteran slugger took Luis Severino deep for a solo shot in the third inning to open the scoring before launching a two-run homer off Tyler Ferguson in the eighth. Harper is locked in right now, racking up seven hits over the last three games including two doubles and three long balls to boost his slash line on the season to .286/.377/.571 with nine home runs, two steals, 22 runs and 23 RBI in 36 contests.
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