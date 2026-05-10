Bryce Harper News: Good to go Sunday
Harper (migraine) will start at first base and bat third in Sunday's game against the Rockies, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Harper developed a migraine early in Saturday's 9-3 win, prompting the Phillies to pull him from the contest before he made a plate appearance. The 33-year-old appears to have recovered well overnight and has been given the green light to play in the series finale.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Harper See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 73 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 3010 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
PrizePicks MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2317 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Harper See More