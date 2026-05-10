Bryce Harper headshot

Bryce Harper News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Harper (migraine) will start at first base and bat third in Sunday's game against the Rockies, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper developed a migraine early in Saturday's 9-3 win, prompting the Phillies to pull him from the contest before he made a plate appearance. The 33-year-old appears to have recovered well overnight and has been given the green light to play in the series finale.

Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Harper See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Harper See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 7
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 7
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
17 days ago