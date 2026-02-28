Bryce Harper News: Healthy numbers to begin spring
Harper went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Toronto.
Harper socked his first homer during exhibition play Saturday, and he's now recorded two doubles, four RBI and three walks across his first four outings of spring training. It doesn't sound like the Phillies have any plans to shift Harper back to the outfield in 2026, but the All-Star slugger still remains one of the premier first baseman in fantasy circles. Harper has hit at least .260 in each regular season since 2018, and he hasn't finished with an OPS under .844 since 2016.
