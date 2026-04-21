Bryce Harper News: Homers during loss
Harper went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Cubs.
Harper provided a late spark, launching a two-run homer off Riley Martin in the eighth inning for his fifth long ball of the season. He continues to swing a hot bat in April, going 21-for-64 (.328) with five homers during the month. After an ice-cold start to the year, Harper has raised his season line to .274/.365/.536 with five doubles, 13 RBI and 11 runs scored across 96 plate appearances.
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