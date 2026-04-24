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Bryce Harper News: Homers in loss Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Harper went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to Atlanta.

Harper took Grant Holmes deep on a fastball to lead off the sixth inning, giving Philly a 3-2 lead. It was the first baseman's sixth long ball of the season and second in his last four contests. Harper is one of the lone Phillies swinging a hot bat of late, as he's now slashing .258/.345/.515 with the six homers, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored, one stolen base and a 13:17 BB:K across 110 trips to the dish.

Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies
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