Bryce Harper News: Plates three runs in win
Harper went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a run and three RBI in a 6-4 win against the Giants on Monday.
Harper led a late Phillies comeback, knocking in a run on a double in the fifth inning and tying the game with a two-run single in the seventh. It was just the second multi-hit game of the season for the veteran slugger, who entered Monday having gone 0-for-8 over his previous two games. Harper does have a pair of homers and seven RBI through 10 contests on the campaign, but he's still slashing just .200/.273/.425.
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