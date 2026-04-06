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Bryce Harper News: Plates three runs in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Harper went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a run and three RBI in a 6-4 win against the Giants on Monday.

Harper led a late Phillies comeback, knocking in a run on a double in the fifth inning and tying the game with a two-run single in the seventh. It was just the second multi-hit game of the season for the veteran slugger, who entered Monday having gone 0-for-8 over his previous two games. Harper does have a pair of homers and seven RBI through 10 contests on the campaign, but he's still slashing just .200/.273/.425.

Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies
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