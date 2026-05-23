Bryce Harper News: Powers win with three hits
Harper went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Guardians.
The Phillies managed just seven hits in total, but after flying out in the first inning, Harper made himself a consistent nuisance on the basepaths for Cleveland pitching, although he was caught stealing in the seventh. It was the slugging first baseman's fourth game in May with three or more hits, and on the month Harper is batting .297 (22-for-74) with four doubles, six homers, three steals, 12 RBI and 15 runs in 21 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Harper See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 716 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Harper See More