Bryce Harper headshot

Bryce Harper News: Productive day at plate in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Harper went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Dodgers.

In a disastrous third inning for Tyler Glasnow, who allowed four walks and threw three wild pitches in the frame, Harper singled to drive in Rafael Marchan to get the Phillies onto the scoreboard. Harper also scored a game-tying run following a double in the seventh inning. It's been a relatively quiet start to the season for the perennial All-Star, who has just three extra-base hits, three RBI and zero stolen bases over 36 at-bats, but Harper is still hitting a healthy .278 with four walks across his first nine outings.

