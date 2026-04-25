Bryce Harper headshot

Bryce Harper News: Racks up four RBI in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Harper went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs and four RBI in an 8-5 extra-inning win over Atlanta on Saturday.

Harper drove in four runs despite not notching any extra-base hits. He brought home a run on an infield single in the fifth frame, hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth and produced two more runs with a single in the 10th. This was just the third multi-RBI performance of the campaign for Harper, and it was his first multi-hit performance since April 17. Overall, the veteran slugger is slashing .270/.357/.520 with six home runs, 15 runs, 18 RBI and a stolen base through 27 contests.

Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Harper See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Harper See More
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Straregy for Sunday, April 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Straregy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago