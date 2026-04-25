Bryce Harper News: Racks up four RBI in victory
Harper went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs and four RBI in an 8-5 extra-inning win over Atlanta on Saturday.
Harper drove in four runs despite not notching any extra-base hits. He brought home a run on an infield single in the fifth frame, hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth and produced two more runs with a single in the 10th. This was just the third multi-RBI performance of the campaign for Harper, and it was his first multi-hit performance since April 17. Overall, the veteran slugger is slashing .270/.357/.520 with six home runs, 15 runs, 18 RBI and a stolen base through 27 contests.
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