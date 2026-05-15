Bryce Harper News: Racks up season-high four hits
Harper went 4-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 11-9 extra-inning win over the Pirates.
Harper delivered his first four-hit attack of the season Friday, also turning in his third game with at least three knocks in the month of May. The All-Star first baseman is off to an excellent start at the dish in 2026, slashing .282/.372/.534 with 20 extra-base hits, 26 RBI and 24 walks to go with 26 runs scored and two stolen bases across 188 plate appearances.
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