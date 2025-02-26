Bryce Harper News: Set for Grapefruit League debut

Harper (illness) will bat third and start at first base in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

Harper missed some time at the beginning of last week while recovering from an illness, but he appears to be fully healthy now and will make his spring debut Wednesday. The 32-year-old is heading into his second season as the Phillies' full-time first baseman after he slashed .285/.373/.525 with 30 home runs, 87 RBI, 85 runs and seven steals across 145 games in 2024.