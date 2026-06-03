Bryce Harper News: Slugs 14th homer
Harper went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Padres.
The veteran slugger got the Phillies on the board by taking Randy Vasquez deep in the fourth inning before crossing the plate with the winning run on an Alec Bohm double-play grounder in the sixth. Harper has just three hits in his last eight games but two of them have left the yard, and on the season he's slashing .262/.363/.519 with 14 homers, four steals, 36 runs and 36 RBI in 60 contests.
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