Bryce Harper News: Slump continues Saturday

Harper went 0-for-4 with a walk in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Harper's recent slump continued Saturday, as he's now without a home run in 13 consecutive games. He has only four extra-base hits during this span, batting just .176 (9-for-51) with five RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases since April 19. Harper has reached base safely in 11 of these 13 outings, so fantasy managers should remain patient while the All-Star first baseman looks to get back on track.