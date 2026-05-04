Bryce Harper News: Supplies lone run with homer

Harper went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Monday's 1-0 win over the Marlins.

Harper accounted for all the offense Monday, launching a solo homer off Janson Junk in the third inning -- his seventh of the season. He's been red-hot since his sluggish start to the season, batting .323 since April 6. The veteran also continues to thrive specifically against Miami, as the homer marked his 39th against the Marlins in his career. Harper is now slashing .271/.362/.519 with nine doubles, 20 RBI and 19 runs scored across 149 plate appearances.