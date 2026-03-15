Bryce Jarvis News: Dropped from big-league camp

The Diamondbacks reassigned Jarvis to minor-league camp Thursday, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

Jarvis made 12 appearances at the big-league level for Arizona in 2025, submitting a 5.73 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB in 22 innings. He was outrighted off the 40-man roster in December and now appears set to open the season at Triple-A Reno after he was unable to break camp with a spot in the Diamondbacks bullpen.