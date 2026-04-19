Bryce Johnson News: Key RBI in win

Johnson started in right field and went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's victory over the Angels.

Johnson drew a rare start with Fernando Tatis shifting to second base and made the most of the opportunity, notching two hits and driving in a key run in the seventh inning to extend the lead to 2-0 in a 2-1 win for the Padres. In 18 plate appearances this season, Johnson owns a .669 OPS and figures to continue seeing limited playing time in a loaded San Diego outfield that regularly features Ramon Laureano, Jackson Merrill and Tatis.