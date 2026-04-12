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Bryce Johnson News: Making third start of the season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Johnson will start in right field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Johnson will crack the lineup for just the third time in the Padres' first 16 games, with two of those starts having come against left-handed pitching. The switch-hitting outfielder is a platoon option for the Padres but won't necessarily be a regular presence in the lineup versus lefties while San Diego has most of its key position players available.

Bryce Johnson
San Diego Padres
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