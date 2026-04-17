Bryce Miller Injury: Beginning rehab assignment Saturday
Miller (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
General manager Justin Hollander said Miller will likely need the full 30 days to build his arm up, according to Kramer. The plan for Saturday is for Miller to throw two innings or 30 pitches. The right-hander missed almost the entirety of spring training and has been throwing for the last couple weeks. It sounds like he could rejoin the Mariners later next month.
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